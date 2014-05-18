ZURICH May 18 Swiss voters on Sunday narrowly
blocked a $3.5 billion deal to buy 22 Gripen fighter jets from
Saab, a projection showed, scuppering the
government's air defence plans and dealing a blow to the Swedish
aerospace group.
Around 52 per cent voted against a government proposal to
free up funds to replace Switzerland's aging fleet of Northrop
F-5 Tiger fighters with the Gripen jets, according to a
projection by Swiss television.
About 48 percent were in favour in the country which has not
fought a war in 200 years.
"Now it's practically clear, the Gripen will not be bought
today," Claude Longchamp of the gfs.bern research and polling
institute told Swiss television SRF.
