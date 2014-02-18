* German chancellor urges EU patience with Swiss after
referendum
* Switzerland has 3 years to implement immigration curbs
* EU already taking measures against Swiss in research,
education
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Feb 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
warned on Tuesday against rushing to retaliate against
Switzerland for its vote to curb immigration, saying Europe's
own interests were best served by waiting to see how the Swiss
implement the referendum result.
"It can't be that because one side did something in one
specific area that the other side says nothing works in other
areas," Merkel said after talks with Swiss President Didier
Burkhalter, who is also the country's foreign minister.
"First of all we need to see how Switzerland implements this
vote over the coming three years. I would advise against
deciding on consequences at the very beginning and not waiting
for the implementation process in Switzerland," she said.
The Swiss narrowly backed curtailing immigration from the EU
in a vote backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party which
tapped into concerns that the country's culture is being eroded
by foreigners, who account for nearly a quarter of the
population.
Since 2002, Switzerland has had a treaty with the European
Union which allows for the free movement of labour. The recent
vote threatens that pact, and with it a package of other accords
that cover economic and technological cooperation, public
procurement, and a host of other areas.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has warned
the Feb. 9 vote will have "serious consequences" for ties with
the 28-member EU, which has already postponed talks with the
Swiss on multibillion-dollar research and educational schemes.
Switzerland, in turn, has already said it cannot sign a
labour market pact with new EU member Croatia.
Taking a more strident stance than the Germans, France's
industry minister said the Swiss vote amounted to "collective
suicide". Arnaud Montebourg said Swiss exports would be hit by
retaliatory tariffs and "Switzerland will impoverish itself".
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius has said Paris would
review diplomatic relations, without specifying how.
Swiss business leaders fear access to foreign professionals
will be shackled by red tape and bilateral accords with the EU,
the country's biggest trading partner, will be undermined.
Burkhalter, speaking at a news conference with Merkel, said
trade between Switzerland and Germany, at 75 billion euros, was
worth about half the volume of German trade with China and that
about 350,000 Germans currently work in Switzerland.
"The challenge will now be that we deal with the results in
a way that relations between the European Union and Switzerland
remain as intense as possible with respect for the referendum,"
said Merkel, promising to work for a solution that respects the
Swiss vote "but does not further damage the EU's own interests".
The Swiss president said his country had three years to work
out how to implement the legally-binding referendum result in a
way that was "non-discriminatory" to Croatia.
"There is no reason to stop everything because of a decision
that is not yet in force," said Burkhalter, adding that it was
in nobody's interests to suspend cooperation on areas like
research or power generation that affected competitiveness.
The EU has stopped talks with Switzerland on a cross-border
electricity agreement which had been aimed at closer power
trading ties with the country.