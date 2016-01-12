ZURICH Jan 12 Switzerland's government on
Tuesday urged voters to reject a campaign to ban trading in
agricultural derivatives, saying the well-meaning attempt to
alleviate world hunger would not succeed and only jeopardise
Swiss jobs and tax revenue.
The "No Speculation with Food" initiative is subject of a
binding referendum on Feb. 28 under Switzerland's system of
direct democracy.
Proponents argue that speculative transactions create
volatility and lead to hunger and poverty. They point to a study
by the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich that
speculation can account for 60 to 70 percent of price movements,
making it harder for poor countries to afford food.
The measure would amend the constitution to ban banks,
trading houses, insurers and other investors and wealth managers
in Switzerland from dealing for themselves or for clients in
financial instruments based on agricultural commodities or food.
The government noted that no trading platforms for such
products exist in Switzerland and that companies could easily
circumvent a ban limited only to this country.
Banning such trades would harm the economy, it added, noting
the costs it would impose on the many Swiss-based trading
companies, insurers, banks and pension funds that deal in farm
product derivatives.
It would also impinge on economic liberties and raise
questions about Swiss policies at a time the economy was also
labouring under the impact of a strong currency, it added.
