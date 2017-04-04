BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA is
looking into "a number of cases" of possible market abuse in
Switzerland including insider trading at several listed
companies, Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.
"We are investigating cases of a practice known as
'spoofing' in which large-scale fake orders are placed and
withdrawn with the aim of achieving an unfair advantage,"
Branson said in remarks prepared for FINMA's annual news
conference.
"We are also investigating several cases of front-running
where an insider -- a bank employee, for example -- uses
confidential information about an upcoming transaction to submit
transactions for their own account."
