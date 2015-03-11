* Industry starting to think Apple Watch may boost luxury
sales
* Apple may make watches cool again among the young -
analyst
* Swiss makers tinkering with smartwatches of their own
* Apple threat is most acute for Swatch, analysts say
By Martinne Geller and Eric Auchard
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 11 To observers of the
secretive Swiss watch industry, its quiet, seemingly passive
response to Apple Inc's plan to attack their
centuries-old business could be mistaken for submission before
an overwhelming adversary.
But luxury and fashion groups Richemont, LVMH
, Swatch Group and Guess Inc have been
busy in the past year tinkering with smartwatches of their own,
while aiming to preserve their products' more timeless appeal.
When Apple Watch was first announced last September, some
experts dismissed such devices as appealing to a different class
of customer - those who prize technology over prestige.
Now analysts and industry executives are starting to think
that maybe the Apple Watch juggernaut will stoke sales of luxury
timepieces among younger consumers used to telling the time with
their phones, rather than on their wrists.
"Apple has the potential to make the watch cool again," said
CCS Insight mobile analyst Ben Wood, a confessed wearable gadget
freak. "I think the Swiss watch industry are going to be
absolutely delighted."
Swatch - which has dabbled with smartwatch experiments for
more than a decade and already makes components for fitness band
wearable devices, has told Swiss newspapers it is gearing up to
offer smartwatches of its own in the next few months.
"Apple is not the only company which is about to toss a
smartwatch on the market," Nick Hayek, chief executive of
Swatch, the world's largest watchmaking group, told
SonntagsBlick in January. "This is not a threat but a huge
opportunity for us and the Swiss watch industry."
On Monday, Apple revealed that its line-up of watches will
go on sale in April. The entry-level Apple Watch Sport will
start at $349, the standard version at $549 and the high-end
"Edition" watch at $10,000.
The upcoming Swatch Smartwatch will include a chip that
allows users to make contactless payments with a swipe of the
wrist. It will use long-lasting batteries and work with both
Apple and Google-based phones, according to news reports.
While the Apple Watch has drawn rave reviews for many of its
features, its limited battery life of no more than 18 hours
before re-charging is considered a big drawback.
LUXURY OF TIME
The threat of the smartwatch may also be limited due to its
short shelf life as a hi-tech, frequently upgraded product.
An iPhone tends to lose half its value within the first year
after it is introduced, while Rolex's flagship Submariner model
has risen in value, analysts at Berenberg Bank noted in a recent
report.
Montblanc, owned by Richemont, announced in January the
launch of the TimeWalker Urban Speed e-strap watch, which
combines a traditional mechanical watch with an interchangeable
strap containing a Bluetooth connected device.
That offers "the best of both worlds", according to
Berenberg's luxury goods analyst, Bassel Choughari. He said this
is less risky than the strategy of LVMH's Tag Heuer, which has
partnered with an as-yet-undisclosed U.S. tech company to
produce a watch outside Switzerland.
"It creates a bit of a grey area between Swiss-made and
probably made-in-China products, so that could be a bit
difficult to manage over time," Choughari said of the danger to
brands.
Guess Inc has also announced plans to launch a smartwatch
line called Guess Connect later this year.
The new models, which come in sporty and jewel-encrusted
versions, will link wirelessly to a user's nearby Apple or
Google Android smartphone. Guess says these will be compatible
with thousands of existing mobile phone apps and can be
controlled from the watch using voice activated commands.
Fossil Group, another U.S.-based fashion group, has
toyed with smartwatches since 2003. A year ago, it said it would
produce a smartwatch based on Google's Android Wear
software, and in September, it said it had partnered with
chipmaker Intel Corp.
It too early to know whether the Apple Watch, whose price
tags run as high as $17,000 for its yellow or rose gold models,
will steal share from the Swiss industry, which sells about 30
million watches a year.
The threat that Apple will cannibalise existing watch demand
is most acute for Swatch, analysts say, because it has the
highest proportion of products selling for a few hundred
dollars, instead of several thousands as high-end names do.
If Apple sells 20 million watches in the first year, as some
analysts estimate, and all of those purchases divert buyers from
other watch brands, Swatch could suffer a 6 percent hit to
annual revenue, according to a calculation by Barclays analysts.
Watch connoisseur Steve Baktidy says he is interested in the
Apple Watch but only as a tech gadget to play with. But he also
welcomed efforts by luxury makers to introduce more tech
features of their own.
"Absolutely I'll buy one (from Apple) but it's not going to
replace my everyday watch," said Baktidy, owner of two auto body
repair shops in New York and two dozen watches by luxury brands
including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Breitling and Omega.
(Additional reporting by Pascale Denis in Paris, Tom Miles in
Geneva and Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; editing by David Stamp)