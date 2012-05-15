(Repeats to correct fault with text formatting)
By Caroline Copley
NEUCHATEL, Switzerland May 14 Andrew I-Jen Chen
swapped a career crunching numbers at French bank BNP Paribas to
take up an apprenticeship at one of Switzerland's most
prestigious watchmaking schools.
He is one of a growing number of people attracted to a
career in horology as Swiss watch firms vie for staff to meet
buoyant Asian demand for high-end timepieces and to fill the
hole left when industry heavyweight Swatch decided to
cut the volume of mechanical watch parts it sells to others.
"In banking you just sit there working with numbers that
don't mean anything," the 29-year-old from Taiwan said as he
turned a hand lathe to painstakingly cut the tip of an axle, a
component used in the balance wheel, which makes a watch tick.
Legislation to tighten the rules on what can be called a
Swiss made product also means that watch companies are ploughing
millions into new factories at a time when many Swiss firms are
thinking of moving production abroad.
Exports of Swiss timepieces soared 19 percent to a record
19.3 billion Swiss francs ($20.8 billion) last year, rebounding
from the 13.2 billion low hit in 2009 in the depths of the
financial crisis.
This feat was achieved despite the handbrake of the Swiss
franc, which rocketed from one record high to another as
investors sought safety from the euro zone's debt troubles,
pushing a third of mechanical and electrical engineering firms
into the red.
LESSONS FROM THE PAST
At the heart of the watch sector's success is a disciplined
approach to innovation, says Maarten Pieters, director of the
Watchmakers of Switzerland Training and Educational Program
(WOSTEP) based in Neuchatel.
Discipline and innovation were the industry's very
progenitors; in 16th century Geneva, the city's strict Calvinist
elders banned citizens from wearing jewellery, among other
pleasures, forcing the local jewellers and goldsmiths to find a
new craft.
The industry outgrew the city, expanding into a region now
known as "Watch Valley", which winds about 200 kilometres (120
miles) from Geneva to Basel.
Over the next four centuries it consolidated its reputation
for quality and innovation, traits that have helped it overcome
one crisis after another and stay ahead of the crowd. The first
wrist watch, quartz watch and water-resistant watch were all
Swiss inventions.
"Companies prepare for the future," Pieters said in an
interview in the school's kitchen overlooking lake Neuchatel.
"They think about what is going to happen in the next 10 years."
They don't always get it right.
Caught off guard by the explosion of Japanese quartz watches
on the market in the 1970s, about 60,000 jobs evaporated between
1970 and 1984 and nearly 1,000 firms shut up shop.
Lebanese immigrant Nicolas Hayek is widely regarded as
saving the industry from cheap Asian imports by launching the
colourful plastic Swatch watch in 1983.
"Something very bad happened in the 1970s. It was a lesson
learnt," Pieters said.
HIRING SPREE
Now, even with the franc about 30 percent stronger than when
the financial crisis hit in 2008, demand for fine pieces is
keeping the industry booming and propping up national trade
figures.
It is Switzerland's third most important export sector. Its
sales abroad rose 18 percent in the first quarter of 2012,
helping to keep the overall fall in Swiss exports to just 0.5
percent in real terms.
By contrast, exports in the machinery and electrical
engineering industries - the second most important sector -
tumbled 10.5 percent, while exports in the paper and graphics
industry plummeted 20 percent. Exports of goods accounted for
some 35 percent of Swiss economic output in 2011.
Swatch has pledged to create 500 new jobs in Switzerland
this year, while Richemont, the world's second largest
luxury goods company, has said it plans to create up to 2,000
jobs over two years, but finding qualified staff in such numbers
could prove a headache.
In 2011, the number of trainees enrolling at Switzerland's
seven watchmaking schools, though up 9 percent to a new record,
was still only 425. Only 330 qualified watchmakers graduated.
And with Swiss unemployment at just 3.1 percent, compared with
10.9 percent in the euro zone, there is no untapped reservoir of
likely local candidates.
Richemont said earlier this month it would invest
100 million francs in a training centre near Geneva. It also
plans to recruit two-thirds of workers for its new Cartier
jewellery production site from neighbouring France.
POLE POSITION
The silence of deep concentration hangs over the WOSTEP
workshop, where the students, clad in blue overalls, hone their
precision skills, a watchmaker's loupe magnifying lens strapped
to their eyes. With rows of tools lined up on the benches, the
dusty workshop seems a world away from the glitzy watch fairs
where their handiwork might one day command a prince's ransom.
Learning to produce some of the 130 complex components that
make up a mechanical watch is all the more pressing now Swatch
has decided to cut deliveries of parts.
Describing itself as the "supermarket" for components,
Swatch has said it wants to force competitors to invest in their
own production and choke off supplies to Asia, where they might
be used to make fake Swiss products.
Some of Swatch's customers have taken legal action, saying
the measures were jeopardising their growth and threatening
jobs. But WOSTEP's Pieters disagrees, arguing the decision will
encourage brands to deepen their own watchmaking know-how.
"Do you think it would be normal for Ferrari to supply
engines to Lamborghini?" he asked.
The move follows amendments to the laws on what constitutes
a Swiss made product. The Swiss lower house of parliament has
voted that 60 percent of the production and costs of industrial
products should be in Switzerland, in a bid to stop foreign
competitors free-riding on the country's reputation for quality
with cheaper imitations.
The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH) backs more
stringent rules, arguing the trademark is vital for securing
jobs and preserving quality.
Despite record demand for Swiss watches, FH president
Jean-Daniel Pasche says the industry cannot rest on its laurels,
as the strong franc starts to bite.
"(Watch firms) are having to increase prices on the market,
but this could be detrimental to competitiveness. Or they have
to reduce margins, which is not positive for development.
Today's margins are tomorrow's investments," he said.
But Pieters is confident Switzerland's customer service and
know-how will keep the industry in pole position: "Everyone has
a driving licence, but there are only 24 driving Formula One."
($1=0.9280 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Will Waterman)