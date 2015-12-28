ZURICH Dec 28 Switzerland will mark its warmest
December since the country that founded winter tourism began
keeping records 150 years ago.
Clear skies and dry ground have seen the Alpine nation end
the year 3.4 degrees Celsius above the long-term historical
average for December, a climatologist for the Federal Office of
Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) said on Monday.
"There's no doubt about it," Stephan Bader said. "It's the
warmest December in our recorded measurements dating back to
1864 - clearly. And it's especially pronounced at higher
altitudes."
The dry warmth and slopes bereft of snow have hurt resort
owners and ski lift operators, who are already contending with
Switzerland's strong currency discouraging foreign visitors.
MeteoSwiss earlier this month said it expected 2015 to break
the annual record for the third time in just a handful of years.
Globally, this year will be the warmest on record and 2016
could be even warmer due to the El Niño weather pattern, the
World Meteorological Organization said last month. It warned
that inaction on climate change could see global average
temperatures rise by 6 degrees Celsius or more.
