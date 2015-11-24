Nov 24 A Deutsche Bank AG unit will pay more than $31 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes, the department said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank's Swiss unit offered a number of services and permitted some practices that it knew could assist U.S. taxpayers in concealing assets and income from the Internal Revenue Service, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)