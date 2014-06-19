ZURICH, June 19 The Swiss National Bank on
Thursday welcomed the "significant progress" made by UBS
and Credit Suisse at improving their
capital, but urged Switzerland's two largest banks to improve
their leverage ratios.
"The SNB recommends that they continue to improve their
resilience and, in particular, their leverage ratios," the
central bank wrote in its annual financial stability report
published on Thursday.
The SNB also cautioned on the Swiss housing market and home
loan lending, but indicated a slight easing in tension recently.
"Overall, the pace at which the imbalances on the Swiss
mortgage and real estate markets grow has slowed recently."
The financial stability report comes alongside the central
bank's June monetary policy assessment. The SNB's rate decision
is expected at 0730 GMT.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)