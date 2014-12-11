* ZKB to pay 360.3 mln Sfr, plus variable payments

* Creates country's 3rd largest fund manager

* Deal comes as ZKB faces tax evasion investigation in U.S. (Adds comment from ZKB CEO, detail, edits)

ZURICH, Dec 11 Switzerland's Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) said on Thursday it had agreed to buy asset manager Swisscanto from the other Swiss regional banks, creating the country's third largest fund manager.

The chief executive of ZKB, which is owned by the canton of Zurich, said the Swisscanto tie-up was a significant step forward in its strategy to reduce the bank's dependency for income on Switzerland's property market.

"The takeover is simply a quantum leap which, in a short time, allows us to implement our strategy more quickly," Martin Scholl told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference to present the deal.

With 82.1 billion Swiss francs ($84.9 billion) of assets under management in funds, ZKB expects the new business to be Switzerland's third largest fund manager, ahead of Pictet and behind UBS and Credit Suisse. Its overall managed asset base will be 105 billion francs.

Until now, Swisscanto has been fully owned by Switzerland's 24 cantonal banks. ZKB will pay 360.3 million francs for the 81.9 percent of shares owned by the other 23 cantonal banks.

Variable payments will then be made between 2016 and 2018, based on the regional banks' individual contributions to the success of the business.

Scholl said the bank had no forecasts for, nor any cap, on the final outlay, though some of the cantonal banks have made estimates for how much they might receive in future payments.

Zuger Kantonalbank and Glarner Kantonalbank said they could pocket annual payments of about 3 million francs before tax and roughly 1 million francs respectively.

ZKB, which said last month it was talking to Swisscanto about a takeover, expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2015 once it has regulatory approval.

After the deal, Swisscanto's chief executive and chief investment officer will leave the asset manager.

The investment by ZKB comes as the cantonal bank, which is part of a small group of lenders considered by the Swiss National Bank to be essential to the country's financial system, faces an investigation in the United States for allegedly helping Americans evade taxes.

When asked whether there was any update on the investigation, Scholl said: "It's all quiet on the Western front."

($1 = 0.9673 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)