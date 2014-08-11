BRIEF-Sinosun Technology to pay annual cash div as 0.45 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.45 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Aug 11 Swisscom AG : * Says its interest in Publigroupe upon expiry of the offer period was 90.59% * Says 71.53% of all Publigroupe shares involved in the bid were tendered * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1ugCLlZ] * Further company coverage
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.45 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Expects Q2 to remain in negative territory, but to show an improvement compared with Q1