ZURICH, July 23 Swisscom said its
Chief Executive Carsten Schloter was found dead at his home in
Freiburg on Tuesday morning in what police called an apparent
suicide.
The company said an investigation into the exact
circumstances is underway and that out of consideration for the
family no further details are being disclosed.
"The Board of Directors, Group Executive Board and the
entire workforce are deeply saddened and pass on their
condolences to the family and relatives," says Hansueli Loosli,
Chairman of Swisscom's board.
Swisscom's Swiss head Urs Schaeppi will take over management
of the company temporarily.
Schloter, a 49-year-old German citizen, joined Swisscom in
2000 and became CEO in 2006.
