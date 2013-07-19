* WEKO investigating Swisscom for abuse of market position
* Swisscom rejects the allegations
ZURICH, July 19 Switzerland's competition
authority has opened an investigation against Swisscom
following suggestions it abused its market position in broadband
internet for business clients.
WEKO said on Friday it had evidence to suggest the dominant
national telecoms operator prevented competitors making bids for
contracts.
In a tender for a broadband network at post offices across
Switzerland, Swisscom is alleged to have fixed the prices for
input products so high that other telecom companies were unable
to compete, WEKO said.
Swisscom said it was astounded by the investigation and said
competitors were able to win orders for large-scale projects.
"We reject the allegations that Swisscom has unlawfully
hindered competition. Swisscom is confident that the competition
commission will come to the same conclusion in the course of
their investigation," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell)