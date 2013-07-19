* WEKO investigating Swisscom for abuse of market position
* Swisscom rejects the allegations
* Rival Sunrise filed complaint in 2009
(Adds competitor statement, detail)
ZURICH, July 19 Switzerland's competition
authority has opened an investigation into telecoms provider
Swisscom after suggestions from a rival it abused its
market position in broadband internet for business clients.
Competition is fierce among European telecoms groups, which
are struggling with declining revenue and profit as customers
shift from using from traditional text messages and voice calls
to apps like Skype, What's App and Viber that let users route
calls and messages through data plans.
Swiss competition body WEKO said on Friday it had evidence
to suggest Swisscom, which has a 55 percent broadband market
share, had prevented competitors from making bids for a contract
five years ago.
In a tender to provide post offices across Switzerland with
broadband, Swisscom is alleged to have fixed the prices for its
internet cables so high that rival telecom companies, which
needed to use them, were unable to compete, WEKO said.
Private telecoms company Sunrise, as well as one other firm,
competed with Swisscom in the tender. Sunrise filed the
complaint to WEKO in 2009.
Swisscom, majority owned by the state, said it was astounded
by the investigation and that competitors were able to win
orders for large-scale projects.
"We reject the allegations that Swisscom has unlawfully
hindered competition. Swisscom is confident that the competition
commission will come to the same conclusion in the course of
their investigation," the company said in a statement.
Swisscom said Sunrise could have made a competitive offer to
Swiss Post.
Sunrise, which has around 3 million customers using its
mobile, landline and internet services, said it welcomed the
decision by WEKO to formally investigate Swisscom, calling it a
signal for fair competition in the Swiss telecoms market.
Violating Swiss cartel laws can incur a penalty of up to 10
percent of a firm's turnover earned in Switzerland in the
preceding three financial years, dependent of the duration and
severity of the unlawful behaviour.
Italy's Antitrust Authority fined Telecom Italia
103.8 million euros ($135.9 million) in May for abusing its
dominant market position as owner and manager of the country's
fixed-line telephone network.
Swisscom's share price was down nearly 1 percent by 1200
GMT.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, Peter Maushagen and Alice
Baghdjian; Editing by David Cowell and Mark Potter)