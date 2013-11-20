* Dividend no longer linked to cashflow
* Swisscom says dividend policy will not change
ZURICH Nov 20 Swisscom will have more
flexibility over its dividend policy in future after the telecom
operator's majority shareholder, the Swiss government, decided
that the payout must no longer be linked to a business ratio.
A spokesman for Swisscom said the government, which owns a
57 percent stake in the company, had previously required it to
allocate 50 percent of its operating free cashflow to the
dividend.
"We now have somewhat more flexibility," spokesman Carsten
Roetz said, adding the telecom operator's dividend policy would
not change.
Swisscom reiterated at its third quarter results that it
expects to pay a dividend of 22 Swiss francs ($24.1) per share
for the 2013 financial year, unchanged from the previous year.
The company is seen as haven for investors as it regularly
pays a healthy dividend, faces comparatively tame mobile
competition and is not subject to EU regulations.
($1 = 0.9121 Swiss francs)
