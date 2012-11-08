Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
* Q3 net income 458 mln Sfr vs 482 mln Sfr in poll
* Q3 net revenue 2.8 bln Sfr, in line with poll
* Cuts FY EBITDA outlook to 4.35 bln Sfr from 4.4 bln Sfr
ZURICH, Nov 8 Swiss telecom company Swisscom cut its full-year outlook again after third-quarter net income fell mo re th an expected as strong demand for its mobile offerings fai led to off set pri ce erosion in its Swiss core business.
Net income after minorities fell to 458 million Swiss francs between July and September, f rom 564 million francs in the year-ago period, la gging th e 482 million franc forecast in a Reuters poll.
Swisscom said it revised its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation figure down for the full-year to 4.35 billion Swiss francs, from 4.4 billion as a consequence of 100 job cuts announced last month.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.