* Q3 net income 458 mln Sfr vs 482 mln Sfr in poll

* Q3 net revenue 2.8 bln Sfr, in line with poll

* Cuts FY EBITDA outlook to 4.35 bln Sfr from 4.4 bln Sfr

* Shares fall 1.5 pct, underperform Swiss market index

ZURICH, Nov 8 Swisscom AG cut its full-year profit outlook again after third-quarter net income fell more than expected, as strong demand for its mobile offerings failed to offset price erosion in its core Swiss business.

The business of telecom companies like Swisscom has changed radically in recent years as new forms of communication, such as social networks, replace traditional telephone services, leading to declining revenue in core businesses like landlines.

Net income after minorities fell 18.8 percent to 458 million francs ($484.4 million) in July through September, lagging the 482 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

"Price erosion in the Swiss market amounting to 280 million francs was almost offset by growth businesses worth 255 million francs," Swisscom said in a statement.

The group said it revised its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) goal down for the full year to 4.35 billion francs from 4.4 billion, as a consequence of 100 job cuts announced last month.

"Figures were hit by non-recurring items and (were) a bit below expectations, but still solid," analysts at Notenstein said in a note. "The introduction of new products like bundling offers or new pricing models such as flat rates should pay off."

Its shares were down 1.5 percent at 381.30 francs by 0810 GMT, lagging a slightly firmer Swiss market index.

The company said in October it would book a 50 million franc charge in the fourth quarter linked to the shedding of 400 jobs in its traditional businesses, while at the same time creating 300 jobs in growth areas.

In August the group, in which the Swiss state holds a majority stake, lowered its full-year sales target to 11.3 billion francs from 11.4 billion, citing the strength of the Swiss franc against the euro.

The group, which had to give up its monopoly position on telecom services in Switzerland in 1998, has tried to counter price pressures from competition by bundling offerings that combine telephone, TV and internet services and flat rates. ($1 = 0.9456 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Holmes)