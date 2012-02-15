* 2011 EBITDA 4.58 bln Sfr

* Targets 2012 EBITDA of 4.4 bln Sfr

* Net profit hit by Fastweb impairment charge

* Shares fall 1.8 pct, underperform Swiss market

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Feb 15 Swisscom expects revenues and core profit to dip in 2012 as it struggles to win enough customers to offset lower prices, the Swiss phone group said on Wednesday, after 2011 earnings fell shy of its targets.

"Price erosion in our domestic market will continue to be stronger than the growth we can post to offset it," Chief Executive Carsten Schloter told a media conference.

Swisscom said late last year the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis meant private customers became pickier about providers and cut back on usage.

As well as struggling to lure customers, telecoms firms are facing mounting competition in text messages as smart phones and tablet computers mean users increasingly send messages over alternative internet applications.

"In text messages we are not just in a local competition with Orange and Sunrise but also globally because every internet provider can offer text messaging services to our clients," Schloter said.

Switzerland's dominant telecommunications group forecast slightly lower sales of 11.4 billion Swiss francs ($12.4 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.4 billion Swiss francs.

While lower revenues would weigh on margins, a non-cash increase of some 70 million Swiss francs in pension costs would also pressure operating profit, Swisscom said.

Revenue for 2011 fell 4.3 percent to 11.47 billion Swiss francs, while core profit was flat at 4.58 billion Swiss francs - just shy of last year's targets of 11.8 billion Swiss francs and more than 4.6 billion respectively.

Net profit for 2011 fell 61 percent to 694 million Swiss francs, hit by a 1.3 billion euro impairment charge for Italian unit Fastweb, which was announced last November.

Swisscom said it saw strong fourth-quarter growth in its bundled product of satelite TV and broadband internet with Sky Italia, and expects the Italian unit's operating profit to grow slightly in 2012.

"The sector is challenged by weaker results and dividend cuts and Swisscom earnings will see negative revisions, resulting in a weak momentum," Vontobel analyst Serge Rotzer said in a note.

At 1055 GMT Swisscom shares were down 1.8 percent, lagging a 0.5 percent firmer Swiss blue-chip index.

TEXT MESSAGE DECLINE

Swisscom said the volume of data traffic doubled year-on-year and revenue from mobile data traffic rose 11.5 percent to 485 million Swiss francs. But average monthly revenue per mobile user fell by 4.1 percent.

Schloter said this forced Swisscom to move to a business model based on flat-rate offers.

Swisscom expects data volume to double every year between now and 2016, putting pressure on networks and necessitating heavy investment in broadband networks across Switzerland to increase competitiveness.

Swisscom said it would pursue its medium-term goal to roll out fibre-optic cables directly to 30 percent of Swiss households and businesses.

The group said it would propose to raise its dividend by one franc to 22 Swiss francs.