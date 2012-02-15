* 2011 EBITDA 4.58 bln Sfr
* Targets 2012 EBITDA of 4.4 bln Sfr
* Net profit hit by Fastweb impairment charge
* Shares fall 1.8 pct, underperform Swiss market
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Feb 15 Swisscom expects
revenues and core profit to dip in 2012 as it struggles to win
enough customers to offset lower prices, the Swiss phone group
said on Wednesday, after 2011 earnings fell shy of its targets.
"Price erosion in our domestic market will continue to be
stronger than the growth we can post to offset it," Chief
Executive Carsten Schloter told a media conference.
Swisscom said late last year the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis meant private customers became pickier about providers
and cut back on usage.
As well as struggling to lure customers, telecoms firms are
facing mounting competition in text messages as smart phones and
tablet computers mean users increasingly send messages over
alternative internet applications.
"In text messages we are not just in a local competition
with Orange and Sunrise but also globally because every internet
provider can offer text messaging services to our clients,"
Schloter said.
Switzerland's dominant telecommunications group forecast
slightly lower sales of 11.4 billion Swiss francs ($12.4
billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.4 billion Swiss francs.
While lower revenues would weigh on margins, a non-cash
increase of some 70 million Swiss francs in pension costs would
also pressure operating profit, Swisscom said.
Revenue for 2011 fell 4.3 percent to 11.47 billion Swiss
francs, while core profit was flat at 4.58 billion Swiss francs
- just shy of last year's targets of 11.8 billion Swiss francs
and more than 4.6 billion respectively.
Net profit for 2011 fell 61 percent to 694 million Swiss
francs, hit by a 1.3 billion euro impairment charge for Italian
unit Fastweb, which was announced last November.
Swisscom said it saw strong fourth-quarter growth in its
bundled product of satelite TV and broadband internet with Sky
Italia, and expects the Italian unit's operating profit to grow
slightly in 2012.
"The sector is challenged by weaker results and dividend
cuts and Swisscom earnings will see negative revisions,
resulting in a weak momentum," Vontobel analyst Serge Rotzer
said in a note.
At 1055 GMT Swisscom shares were down 1.8 percent, lagging a
0.5 percent firmer Swiss blue-chip index.
TEXT MESSAGE DECLINE
Swisscom said the volume of data traffic doubled
year-on-year and revenue from mobile data traffic rose 11.5
percent to 485 million Swiss francs. But average monthly revenue
per mobile user fell by 4.1 percent.
Schloter said this forced Swisscom to move to a business
model based on flat-rate offers.
Swisscom expects data volume to double every year between
now and 2016, putting pressure on networks and necessitating
heavy investment in broadband networks across Switzerland to
increase competitiveness.
Swisscom said it would pursue its medium-term goal to roll
out fibre-optic cables directly to 30 percent of Swiss
households and businesses.
The group said it would propose to raise its dividend by one
franc to 22 Swiss francs.