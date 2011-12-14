* Says will take 1.3 billion euro impairment charge
* Net profit impact to be 1.2 bln Swiss francs
* Sovereign debt crisis weighed on private customer segment
* Shares trade slightly higher
(Adds detail, analyst comment, updates share price)
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Dec 14 Swisscom AG paid
too much for Italy's Fastweb and will be hit by a 1.3 billion
euro ($1.7 billion) writedown on the broadband operator as the
euro zone debt crisis takes its toll, the Swiss phone company
said on Wednesday.
Swisscom, which invested 4.6 billion euros to buy Fastweb in
2007, expects the impairment charge to knock 1.2 billion Swiss
francs ($1.3 billion) off net profit this year. It posted a net
profit of 1.8 billon francs in 2010.
Since it bought Fastweb, the unit's value has fallen by
around 35 percent, Swisscom said.
"From today's point of view we definitely paid too much,"
Chief Executive Carsten Schloter told a conference call with
journalists, adding he remained committed to Fastweb and that
exiting Italy would be a "fundamental mistake".
At 0940 GMT, Swisscom shares were up 0.3 percent, compared
with a slightly lower Swiss blue-chip index.
"The impairment of Fastweb is no surprise ... We already
have low growth and margin improvement forecast for Fastweb,"
Vontobel analyst Serge Rotzer said in a note.
The financial and sovereign debt crises, saturation of the
broadband market and tough price competition have put the
private customer segment under pressure over the last few
quarters, Swisscom said in a statement.
"This has been reflected in a larger than expected decline
in average revenue per user. Customers' willingness to switch
providers has increased, and the share of growth in net new
subscribers has also been lower than planned," the group said.
The group said it would still raise its dividend by 1 franc
to 22 francs.
Swisscom now expects average annual revenue growth of 2.5
percent at Fastweb, having previously anticipated 5.1 percent.
"Increased efficiency coupled with cost reductions amounting
to 120 million euros over the next two years, and a further
reduction in losses from bad debts, should also lead to an
improved EBITDA margin of 34 percent by 2016," Swisscom said.
Schloter said job cuts were planned, but declined to give
any details about how many could go in the effort to cut costs.
Swisscom's Fastweb acquisition marked a return to a more
aggressive strategy to counter lacklustre growth at home where,
like other former monopolies, the company faces price pressures
and tougher competition.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
($1 = 0.9418 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt; Editing
by Jodie Ginsberg and David Hulmes)