* Says will take 1.3 billion euro impairment charge

* Net profit impact to be 1.2 bln Swiss francs

* Sovereign debt crisis weighed on private customer segment

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Dec 14 Swisscom AG paid too much for Italy's Fastweb and will be hit by a 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) writedown on the broadband operator as the euro zone debt crisis takes its toll, the Swiss phone company said on Wednesday.

Swisscom, which invested 4.6 billion euros to buy Fastweb in 2007, expects the impairment charge to knock 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion) off net profit this year. It posted a net profit of 1.8 billon francs in 2010.

Since it bought Fastweb, the unit's value has fallen by around 35 percent, Swisscom said.

"From today's point of view we definitely paid too much," Chief Executive Carsten Schloter told a conference call with journalists, adding he remained committed to Fastweb and that exiting Italy would be a "fundamental mistake".

At 0940 GMT, Swisscom shares were up 0.3 percent, compared with a slightly lower Swiss blue-chip index.

"The impairment of Fastweb is no surprise ... We already have low growth and margin improvement forecast for Fastweb," Vontobel analyst Serge Rotzer said in a note.

The financial and sovereign debt crises, saturation of the broadband market and tough price competition have put the private customer segment under pressure over the last few quarters, Swisscom said in a statement.

"This has been reflected in a larger than expected decline in average revenue per user. Customers' willingness to switch providers has increased, and the share of growth in net new subscribers has also been lower than planned," the group said.

The group said it would still raise its dividend by 1 franc to 22 francs.

Swisscom now expects average annual revenue growth of 2.5 percent at Fastweb, having previously anticipated 5.1 percent.

"Increased efficiency coupled with cost reductions amounting to 120 million euros over the next two years, and a further reduction in losses from bad debts, should also lead to an improved EBITDA margin of 34 percent by 2016," Swisscom said.

Schloter said job cuts were planned, but declined to give any details about how many could go in the effort to cut costs.

Swisscom's Fastweb acquisition marked a return to a more aggressive strategy to counter lacklustre growth at home where, like other former monopolies, the company faces price pressures and tougher competition.

