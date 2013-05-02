* Net revenues fall to 2.734 billion francs
* Company says achieved record customer growth in qtr
* Says bundled contracts up by a third
(Adds CEO quote, market overview, background)
ZURICH, May 2 Swisscom said net
revenues fell 2.4 percent in the first quarter as record
customer growth failed to offset weakening market prices.
First quarter net profits fell 12.4 percent to 390 million
Swiss francs ($420.3 million) missing average expectations for
407 million in a Reuters poll.
"We are currently investing heavily in our network
infrastructure and in new offerings, which is having a positive
impact on customer growth and will stand us in good stead over
the long term," Swisscom CEO Carsten Schloter said in a
statement.
Swisscom reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in
customers using bundled offerings such as Vivo Casa which
combines fixed-line access with telephony, Internet and TV and
the additional option of a mobile line.
The company also reported a growing subscriber base in
television services, mobile communications and information
technology services, as well as in its Fastweb unit.
European telecoms groups are increasingly turning to bundled
services as they grapple with declining revenue and profits as
they face off against new competitive threats such as free
smartphone messaging service WhatsApp.
Last week, France Telecom posted a 4 percent drop
in first-quarter revenues as a price war in its home market hit
sales and eroded margins.
European rivals Deutsche Telekom of Germany and
Spain's Telefonica are due to report first quarter
numbers on May 8.
($1 = 0.9279 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)