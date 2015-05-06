ZURICH May 6 Telecommunications operator
Swisscom said on Wednesday that first-quarter net
profit fell nearly 6 percent, and that it would pay 22 Swiss
francs ($23.79) per share as a dividend this year if it meets
its full-year targets.
The Berne-based firm said net profit for the three months
stood at 351 million francs from 373 million last year, missing
the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, which was
378 million.
Swisscom said it expects full-year revenue of more than 11.4
billion francs, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation of 4.2 billion, and capital expenditure of 2.3
billion.
($1 = 0.9247 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)