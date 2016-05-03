ZURICH May 3 Telecoms group Swisscom
said its first-quarter operating profit rose nearly 3 percent,
just above an analyst forecast, as it trimmed costs in
Switzerland for activities to win new clients and keep existing
ones.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
were 1.08 billion Swiss francs ($1.13 billion), the company said
in a statement on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had, on
average, expected flat EBITDA of 1.05 billion Swiss
francs.
The largest Swiss telecoms provider posted steady sales of
2.89 billion francs.
Swisscom said in February it aimed to cut costs by more than
300 million francs by 2020, after 2015 net income fell by a
fifth amid price cuts for roaming fees, fallout from the strong
Swiss franc and tougher competition.
($1=0.9544 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)