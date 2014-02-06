* Core profit and sales seen inching higher in 2014
* 2013 sales 11.43 bln Sfr vs 11.44 f'cast in poll
* Core profit of 4.3 bln Sfr, down 3.9 pct
* Proposes dividend of 22 Sfr per share
(Adds detail, background)
ZURICH, Feb 6 Telecoms group Swisscom
flagged moderate growth in core profit and sales this year as
rising demand from customers offsets continued high capital
spending on its network.
Switzerland's national telecoms operator said on Thursday it
expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to tick up to 4.35 billion Swiss francs
($4.8 billion) in 2014, with sales rising to 11.5 billion.
Sales for last year rose 0.4 percent to 11.43 billion
francs, in line with the average analyst forecast in a Reuters
poll.
But EBITDA fell 3.9 percent to 4.3 billion francs, hit by a
fall in revenue in the firm's core Swiss business due to falling
prices and reduced roaming costs, as well as higher expenses for
network maintenance and IT.
The company, which is majority owned by the state, has
invested heavily in a high-speed broadband network to cater for
the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, betting that
consumers will pay a premium for fast data.
Swisscom said those investments had started to pay off. At
the end of 2013, around 1.7 million customers or half its
subscriber customers were using its Infinity offering, which
includes unlimited calls, text and mobile data.
Urs Schaeppi, who took over as chief executive in November
following the suicide of Carsten Schloter, said Swisscom had
added 61,000 new mobile customers and 57,000 new television
service customers in the fourth quarter.
At its Italian broadband network operator Fastweb, where it
has pioneered the roll-out of fibre in Italy, the number of
broadband access lines was up by 31,000 in the final three
months of the year.
Swisscom expects capital spending of 2.4 billion francs this
year, at a similar level to last year.
Despite the fall in profits, Swisscom plans to pay a
dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2013 financial year,
unchanged from the previous year. It expects to propose the same
dividend for 2014 if it meets its targets.
Shares in Swisscom, which have risen 27 percent since the
end of June, trade at 15.5 times forward earnings, at a discount
to Telekom Austria's 20.9 times, but at a premium to
Belgacom's 12.5 times.
($1 = 0.9033 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)