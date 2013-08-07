* Q2 net profit after minorities 427 mln Sfr
* Confirms full-year profit guidance
* Nudges up revenue guidance
(Adds details, background)
ZURICH, Aug 7 Telecoms group Swisscom AG
on Wednesday said it would appoint a new chief
executive by the end of the year, as it reported a 10 percent
drop in second-quarter net profit, hit by price pressures and
lower revenue from roaming fees.
Switzerland's national telecoms operator unexpectedly lost
its CEO last month when Carsten Schloter was found dead at his
home on July 23 in a suspected suicide.
The company, which is majority state owned, said it had set
up a nomination committee with the aim of appointing a successor
by the end of the year. Acting CEO Urs Schaeppi will continue to
run the company for the time being.
Net profit after minorities came in at 427 million Swiss
francs in the second quarter, ahead of the average analyst
forecast of 419 million in a Reuters poll.
Net revenues slipped 0.4 percent in the quarter to 2.86
billion, slightly ahead of the average poll forecast.
The group, which had to give up its monopoly position on
telecom services in Switzerland in 1998, has tried to counter
price pressures from competition by bundling offerings that
combine telephone, TV and internet services at flat rates.
For the first half of the year, Swisscom reported a 27
percent year-on-year rise in customers using bundled offerings.
The company also grew its subscriber base at its Italian Fastweb
unit, partly driven by demand for packages combining TV and
broadband internet access in partnership with Sky Italia.
Helped by revenues from new acquisitions, Swisscom said it
expects to generate revenues in excess of 11.4 billion francs in
2013, up from previous guidance for 11.3 billion.
The company confirmed its previous guidance for earnings
before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to
fall 3 percent in 2013 to 4.25 billion Swiss francs. It expects
to pay a dividend of 22 Swiss francs per share for the 2013
financial year, unchanged from the previous year.
Swisscom is seen as a haven for investors as it regularly
pays a healthy dividend, faces comparatively tame mobile
competition and is not subject to EU regulations. It competes
with Cablecom, Orange and Sunrise.
Last month, Switzerland's competition body said it had
opened a probe into Swisscom after a rival suggested it abused
its market position in broadband internet for business clients.
($1 = 0.9316 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)