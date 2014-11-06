* Q3 EBITDA 1.19 bln Sfr vs 1.16 bln poll f'cast

* Profit beat driven by real estate disposal - analyst

* Shares fall 3 pct, underperform sector

* Traders cite profit taking (Adds share price, analyst, details)

ZURICH, Nov 6 Swisscom posted profits slightly better than forecast on Thursday, but shares fell over 3 percent, pulling back from a run higher in the last few weeks that had been driven by expectations for stronger results.

Switzerland's national telecoms operator said operating income before depreciation and amortisation rose 3.8 percent to 1.19 billion Swiss francs, ahead of the 1.16 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Vontobel analyst Panagiotis Spiliopoulos said the beat was driven by a 39 million gain from the disposal of real estate, and excluding that one-off the results would have been in-line.

The stock had shot up almost 15 percent since Oct. 16 in expectation of a positive surprise.

By 1023 GMT shares were down 3.1 percent at 556.5 Swiss francs, making them the second worst performer in the European telecoms sector after Cable and Wireless.

Revenues came in at 2.92 billion francs compared to 2.86 billion in the same period a year earlier and marginally ahead of the average forecast for 2.89 billion.

"Swisscom will remain in growth mode driven by the success of bundles, but we see rising competition as a risk," said Spiliopoulos, who has a "hold" rating on the stock.

Swisscom confirmed its previous guidance for revenues to rise to 11.5 billion francs and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in excess of 4.4 billion francs.

It expects to pay a dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2014 financial year, unchanged from the previous year ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber and Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Urquhart)