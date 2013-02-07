ZURICH Feb 7 Telecoms provider Swisscom posted a 153 percent rise in net income for 2012, the jump from 2011 mainly attributable to the previous year's 1.3 billion euro ($1.76 billion) writedown on its Italian unit Fastweb.

Revenues for the year were 11.384 billion Swiss francs ($12.50 billion), 0.7 percent below the year-earlier figure, as declining fixed line usage and weak pricing continued to eat into revenues.

($1 = 0.7392 euros) ($1 = 0.9105 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)