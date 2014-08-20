ZURICH Aug 20 Telecoms group Swisscom
nudged up its guidance for full-year core profit on Wednesday,
as a rising number of customers offset falling prices and helped
it post better-than-expected profit in the second quarter.
Switzerland's national telecoms operator now expects
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) in excess of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.84 billion)
in 2014 compared to a previous forecast for EBITDA of 4.35
billion.
It confirmed its outlook for sales to rise to 11.5 billion
francs and said it would propose a stable dividend of 22 francs
per share for the 2014 financial year.
EBITDA for the second quarter came in at 1.12 billion
francs, slightly ahead of the average forecast in a Reuters poll
of 1.09 billion.
(1 US dollar = 0.9098 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)