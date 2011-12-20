ZURICH Dec 20 A Swiss court denied a request by a U.S. client of an unidentified Swiss bank to stop Swiss tax officials from handing over confidential client data to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

The ruling, made public on Tuesday, does not name the bank, the client, or even the client's legal representation. The only identifying characteristics in the ruling are that the IRS requested data from Swiss tax officials, who in turn issued a directive two weeks ago.

Last month, Credit Suisse said it had been ordered to submit account data to the Swiss tax office. The Swiss bank is not mentioned in the ruling. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)