WARSAW Feb 24 Poland's banks are to propose
plans to encourage people with loans in Swiss francs to convert
them into zlotys, the head of the Polish banking association
said, a signal that lenders are moving towards a compromise with
the financial regulator.
About 550,000 Poles hold mortgages denominated in Swiss
francs mainly taken out before the financial crisis when the
Polish zloty was relatively strong against the franc. Now they
are struggling to repay them since the franc surged in value
this year when Switzerland unexpectedly scrapped its cap against
the euro.
Poland's government has proposed relief measures for
borrowers and banks are under pressure to play their part.
The banking association head, Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told
a news conference on Tuesday a set of proposals to address the
Swiss franc problem would be announced by March 11.
He said the banks would present mechanisms that would
encourage borrowers to convert forex loans into zlotys.
He did not say whether he was proposing a conversion at a
market rate, or at an historical rate. The second option would
be more favourable to customers but banks would have to pay the
difference between the market rate and the rate used for
conversion.
Banks have already agreed with the government on relief
measures that include cutting interest rates, lowering costs for
borrowers when they change zlotys into francs to make repayments
and refraining from demanding extra collateral from borrowers.
But the Polish president and several state agencies want the
banks to do more.
Andrzej Jakubiak, head of Polish financial services
regulator KNF, is proposing that borrowers be allowed to convert
their mortgages into zlotys at a historical exchange rate,
although clients would have to pay banks some compensation.
Bank executives have said that this approach would be very
costly. The cost of KNF's plan is estimated at 20 billion-25
billion zlotys ($5.44 billion-$6.80 billion).
($1 = 3.6800 zlotys)
