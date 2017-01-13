WARSAW Jan 13 Poland's Financial Stability
Committee recommended on Friday that banks should have to put
more capital aside if they hold foreign exchange-denominated
mortgages, in an effort to get more of the loans converted to
zlotys.
Solving the problems of bank customers with Swiss-franc
denominated mortgages after the currency surged in 2015 was one
of President Andrzej Duda's promises during the presidential
election campaign in 2015.
In August last year, Poland offered banks inducements to
help its home owners struggling with Swiss franc mortgages to
switch them into zlotys, in a step back from earlier proposals
for a compulsory conversion process.
Now Poland's financial stability body, the KSF, is
recommending making it more expensive to hold the loans and is
pushing for a sizeable risk buffer of 3 percent to any exposure
to the loans.
The FSC comprises the central bank governor and head of the
financial supervisor KNF, among others.
The KSF also recommended introducing changes to the
borrowers suport fund but did not recommend additional taxation
of forex loans.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)