ZURICH Dec 7 Swiss Life's biggest shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer is slashing his stake in Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer to less than 3 percent from 5.05 percent, the group said on Wednesday.

Carsten Maschmeyer, who is also stepping down from the group's board, gave the following reasons for his decision, Swiss Life said: "I am hoping that this will finally put an end to the unjustified attacks on my person and on AWD." (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)