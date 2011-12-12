* Maschmeyer sold 700,000 shares in the firm-SIX data

* Investor had said would cut stake to below 3 pct (Adds details from stock exchange, shares)

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Dec 12 Swiss Life shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer has sold part of his stake to private investors for 64.8 million Swiss francs ($70.2 million), stock exchange data showed, after he said last week he planned to cut his ownership and leave the group's board.

The sale of 700,000 shares took place on Dec. 7, data from Swiss bourse operator SIX showed on Monday.

Maschmeyer was the insurer's biggest individual shareholder but he announced last week he was cutting his stake from 5.05 percent to less than 3 percent, with a financial industry source saying he was displeased with how a legal probe into financial advisory unit AWD was being handled.

Maschmeyer sold German financial adviser AWD to Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer in 2008 and took a seat on Swiss Life's board.

The unit has faced financial headwinds and AWD's sales tactics have been criticised in German media for being overly aggressive. As founder of AWD, Maschmeyer, who has featured in gossip columns alongside glamorous actress Veronica Ferres, has also come under fire.

Austrian prosecutors said on Nov. 30 they were investigating around 20 people in a probe into whether AWD may have improperly pushed financial products, an allegation AWD denied.

Shares in Swiss Life, which have fallen 28 percent so far this year, were trading down 2.4 percent at 1038 GMT, compared with a 2.7 percent drop in the European sector.

German insurance group Talanx holds a stake of nearly 10 percent in the company and has said it has no plans to change its holding. ($1 = 0.9238 Swiss francs) (Editing by David Holmes)