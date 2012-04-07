ZURICH, April 7 The head of Swiss Life
believes mergers and acquisitions are difficult at the moment,
with little opportunities in the Swiss market, a newspaper
quoted him as saying on Saturday.
Chief Executive Bruno Pfister calls the shots for
Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer, which like many in
the sector is battling ultra-low interest rates.
In response to a question by the German-language Finanz und
Wirtschaft on a possible acquisition or fusion, Pfister said:
"It's worth considering but implementing it in practice is
anything but easy.
"I don't see any big movement ... at the moment. And in
Europe there are few pure non-life insurance corporations," he
said.
"There are almost only large firms, with the effect that the
autonomy of Swiss Life would be undermined and the brand would
disappear. But we don't want that."
