* H1 profit of 361 mln Swiss francs, vs 304 mln forecast

* Made 900 mln franc profit selling euro zone bonds

* Insurance wrapper business sees premium income rising

* CEO cannot exclude further provision for AWD's legal woes (Adds details, background)

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Aug 17 Swiss Life posted a 10 percent fall in first-half net profit, beating expectations, after a business focused on the very wealthy saw higher premiums and despite more bad news at troubled German unit AWD.

A move to switch into U.S. Treasuries from bonds issued by peripheral euro zone countries yielded a 900 million Swiss franc ($926 million) profit, Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer also said on Friday.

Swiss Life, also helped by cost savings and a better investment result, reported a first-half net profit of 361 million Swiss francs, compared with the 304 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Chief executive Bruno Pfister said the higher returns for the first half were achieved, in part, due to the decision to cut exposure to peripheral euro zone debt to around 1 percent of invested assets.

Pfister said the risk of a euro zone break-up prompted the company to sell 7.8 billion francs in euro zone bonds and buy U.S. Treasuries.

With central banks around the world easing monetary policy to push down borrowing costs and stimulate growth, the insurance industry, which holds large fixed-income portfolios, has struggled to generate adequate returns on its investments.

TAX DODGING TOOLS?

Swiss Life sells products known as insurance wrappers - life insurance policies into which the very wealthy place stocks, private equity holdings and other bankable assets - allowing them to lower their tax rate. Critics say insurance wrappers can be used as a tax-dodging tool.

That business saw good demand a few years ago, helped by an Italian tax amnesty which has since expired. Thereafter, growth tapered off with regulators subjecting wrappers to increasing scrutiny and as high management fees deterred customers.

That trend has now turned again - in the first half, gross written premiums rose 4.7 percent. However, unfavourable exchange rates and higher costs meant the unit suffered a loss.

Pfister said the rise was not attributable to any particular factor and was just a return to "a normal level of business".

MORE BAD NEWS AT AWD

Financial advisory unit AWD, bought in 2008 from German investor Carsten Maschmeyer, continued to face tough times. The Hanover-based unit saw commission income dive 19 percent to 275 million francs and profit sink 63 percent to 6 million francs.

Swiss Life has already taken a 47 million euro provision for AWD, which faces legal probes in Austria and Germany into whether it may have improperly pushed financial products, an allegation AWD has denied.

Pfister told journalists he could not rule out further provisions for AWD. ($1 = 0.9715 Swiss franc) (Editing by Dan Lalor)