BRIEF-Cambridge Industrial Trust updates on divestment of property
* Sale proceeds will be used for repayment of debt, acquisition opportunities, asset enhancement initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss Life shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer has sold part of his stake to several private investors, a source told Reuters on Monday, after he announced last week he planned to cut his ownership and leave the firm's board.
Maschmeyer sold 700,000 shares in the firm, the source said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
* Sale proceeds will be used for repayment of debt, acquisition opportunities, asset enhancement initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gross premium income of Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited for period January 2017 To May 2017 is RMB 69.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: