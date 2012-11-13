RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ZURICH Nov 13 Swiss Life's premium income amounted to 12.8 billion Swiss francs ($13.50 billion)in the first nine months of 2012, unchanged from a year ago, it said on Tuesday ($1 = 0.9482 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
DOHA/WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. investigators are in Qatar to help probe the alleged hacking of the Gulf state's news agency website, Arab and U.S. law enforcement officials said.