BRIEF-German High Street Properties Q1 pre-tax profit up at EUR 6.2 million
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
ZURICH May 22 Premium income for Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer Swiss Life rose 14 percent in the first quarter, with the segment for managing rich people's money jumping by nearly two thirds.
The insurer said premiums amounted to 6.970 billion Swiss francs ($7.12 billion) in the first three months of the year, beating expectations for an average 6.5 billion in a Reuters poll.
Swiss Life said its solvency ratio -- a measure of an insurer's ability to meet future claims -- fell to 224 percent from 242 percent at year end, due to higher interest rates. ($1 = 0.9796 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
ROME, May 31 Leaving the euro zone would not help Italy solve its economic problems and the country should use a modest economic recovery to fix its public finances and cut debt, the head of its central bank said on Wednesday.