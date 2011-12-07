ZURICH Dec 7 Swiss Life's biggest shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer will not cut his stake via the market, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Maschmeyer, who founded German financial adviser AWD and sold it to Swiss Life in 2008, is reducing his stake in Swiss Life to below 3 percent from about 5 percent currently and will leave the company's board of directors, another source said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Arnold, writing by Catherine Bosley)