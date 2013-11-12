BRIEF-Erne Ventures signs MoU regarding sale of shares in Arrinera
ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss Life Chief Executive Officer Bruno Pfister will hand over his duties to current investment chief Patrick Frost on July 1 next year, the insurer said on Tuesday.
Premium income for Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer Swiss Life rose 7 percent to 13.7 billion Swiss francs ($14.90 billion) in the first nine months of 2013.
* Both companies sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a company governed by the Italian law
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB148.3 million Source (http://bit.ly/2ouveTT) Further company coverage: