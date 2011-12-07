* Financial advisory unit AWD under scrutiny in Austria

By Paul Arnold and Philipp Halstrick

ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Swiss Life's biggest individual shareholder is slashing his stake and will leave the Swiss insurer's board, with a source saying he was displeased with how a legal probe into financial advisory unit AWD was being managed.

Carsten Maschmeyer sold German financial adviser AWD to Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer in 2008 and took a seat on Swiss Life's board.

Yet the unit has faced financial headwinds and AWD's sales tactics have been criticised in German media for being aggressive. As founder of AWD, Maschmeyer, who has featured in gossip columns alongside glamorous actress Veronica Ferres, has also come under fire.

Austrian prosecutors said on Nov. 30 they were investigating around 20 people in a probe into whether AWD may have improperly pushed financial products, an allegation AWD denied.

A financial industry source told Reuters that Maschmeyer is unhappy with current crisis management of AWD.

"Maschmeyer is drawing a line under the AWD chapter of his life," the source said, adding that there was no disagreement with current Swiss Life management.

Shares in Swiss Life, which have fallen nearly 28 percent so far this year, ended Wednesday down 2.5 percent, having underperformed a 1 percent fall in the sector index

"I am hoping that this will finally put an end to the unjustified attacks on my person and on AWD," Maschmeyer said in a statement distributed by Swiss Life.

Following the reduction to less than 3 percent from 5.05 percent, Maschmeyer will hold an interest of just under 90 million Swiss francs ($97.24 million.

The stake sale will not take place via the market, an industry source said.

German insurance group Talanx holds a stake of nearly 10 percent in the firm, which it acquired to cement a long-term partnership cooperation with the Swiss insurer.

"We don't want to change our stake," a Talanx spokesman said. ($1 = 0.9256 Swiss francs) (Addtional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Writing by Jonathan Gould and Catherine Bosley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)