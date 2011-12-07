ZURICH/FRANKFURT Dec 7 Swiss Life's biggest shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer is poised to slash his stake in the Swiss insurer and will leave the company's board of directors, a financial source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Maschmeyer, who founded German financial adviser AWD and sold it to Swiss Life in 2008, is reducing his stake in Swiss Life to below 3 percent from about 5 percent currently.

His stake before the reduction is worth around 154 million Swiss francs ($166 million). Maschmeyer had agreed to a lock-up period on his Swiss Life stake that expired in October 2010.

There is no disagreement with current Swiss Life management, the source said, adding that Maschmeyer wanted to focus on other investments.

"Maschmeyer is drawing a line under the AWD chapter of his life," the source said.

Swiss Life declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9272 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Paul Arnold and Philipp Halstrick, Writing by Jonathan Gould)