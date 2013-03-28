ZURICH, March 28 The Muehleberg nuclear power
plant will stay open after Switzerland's supreme court on
Thursday overruled a lower court decision which called for the
site to shut in June for security reasons.
"We will concentrate on the additional improvement measures
requested by [Swiss nuclear power regulator] ENSI for the
continued operation of Muehleberg," plant operator BKW FMB
said in a statement.
The ruling comes one year after a lower court ruled
Muehleberg must go offline for security reasons, including
insufficient resistance to earthquakes and lack of cooling
outside the nearby Aare river. {ID:nL5E8E771P]
Built in 1972, Muehleberg is frequently cited by opponents
of nuclear energy as ripe for mothballing.
"Nein zu neuen AKW," a group which lobbies against new
nuclear power plants, criticised the Swiss court ruling, saying
it highlights differing legal views of nuclear power. The group
also said the ruling does not address public safety concerns.
ENSI, or the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate, has
said Muehleberg does not represent a risk despite fissures in
its core shroud.
Nuclear energy has come under increased public scrutiny in
Switzerland, which gets about 40 percent of its power from
nuclear, after Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011.
The government has scrapped plans to build new nuclear
reactors but has stopped short of shutting existing ones early.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by Jason Neely)