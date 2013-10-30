ZURICH Oct 30 Swiss power company BKW
said it will shut down its Muehleberg nuclear plant in 2019,
citing prohibitively high costs necessary to keep the
41-year-old site running.
Nuclear energy has come under increased public scrutiny
around the world after Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011.
In Switzerland, which gets about 40 percent of its power
from nuclear, the government has scrapped plans to build new
nuclear reactors but has stopped short of shutting existing ones
early.
"Investing in the plant's long-term operation would have
entailed high costs, the amortisation of which would have been
too uncertain given the prevailing economic, regulatory and
political conditions," BKW said in a statement about shutting
Muehleberg.
Across Europe, views are mixed on nuclear power. While
Germany is phasing out atomic power, France's EDF
recently signed a deal clearing the way for a new plant in
Britain, the first approved in Europe since Fukushima.
Italy scrapped a planned nuclear programme and France has
pledged to cut atomic power to 50 percent of its electricity mix
from 75 percent currently.
BKW said it will invest roughly 200 million Swiss francs
($222.67 million) to maintain and upgrade Muehleberg over the
next six years, including measures to improve the cooling water
supply and the cooling system for the fuel element storage pool.
Switzerland's nuclear safety authority ENSI said on
Wednesday it expected BKW to submit specific plans for the
shutdown and its safety through 2019.
Muehleberg's closure follows heated debate in Switzerland
over the plant's fate. BKW had sought improvements required by
the Swiss regulator following a court battle to shut it down
over safety concerns.
Conservation group WWF on Wednesday renewed calls for
Muehleberg to be shut down immediately.
($1 = 0.6228 British pounds)
($1 = 0.8982 Swiss francs)
