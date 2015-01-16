REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
Jan 16 Swissquote Group Holding SA :
* Says clients were anticipating weakening Swiss franc against euro and the drop of up to 15 percent has prompted bank to activate a provision of 25 million Swiss francs
* Says provision will influence results in H1 2015, without affecting profitability and solidity of the bank
* Says even with this provision, bank will have core capital ratio (Tier I) of about 17 percent
* Says strong growth in all business segments will generate record revenues of about 145 million Swiss francs for FY 2014, with a pre-tax profit of about 28 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1E6sJ94 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: