Jan 16 Swissquote Group Holding SA :

* Says clients were anticipating weakening Swiss franc against euro and the drop of up to 15 percent has prompted bank to activate a provision of 25 million Swiss francs

* Says provision will influence results in H1 2015, without affecting profitability and solidity of the bank

* Says even with this provision, bank will have core capital ratio (Tier I) of about 17 percent

* Says strong growth in all business segments will generate record revenues of about 145 million Swiss francs for FY 2014, with a pre-tax profit of about 28 million Swiss francs