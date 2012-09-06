(Corrects billion to million in final paragraph of Sept 5
story)
ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss Re, the world's
second-biggest reinsurer, said it would book a third-quarter
gain of around $600 million from the sale of its U.S.-based life
insurance business.
Swiss Re announced the sale of the Admin Re business to
Prudential's U.S. subsidiary Jackson National
Life in May, but booked a $1 billion loss on the transaction in
the second quarter.
"The gain in the third quarter is predominantly due to
recycling of previously unrealised gains on the investments
backing the insurance liabilities transferred to Jackson
National Life Insurance Co," Swiss Re said in a statement.
Swiss Re said it had closed the sale, which would result in
an overall loss of $400 m i llion, taking into account the $1
billion loss it has already booked and the gain to come.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)