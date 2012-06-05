HONG KONG, June 5 Swiss Re said on Tuesday it has hired Ted Hodgkinson to head its Asia-Pacific corporate solutions division.

Hodgkinson, who will be based in Singapore, will take responsibility for the Swiss reinsurer's strategy in Asia-Pacific and will report to Rudolf Flunger.

Swiss Re's corporate solutions division sells insurance to midsize and large multinational corporations. In Asia, it has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

Prior to joining Swiss Re, Hodgkinson worked as executive vice president and chief broking Officer at Aon Asia.

Zurich-based Swiss Re last month reported a first-quarter profit ahead of analysts' estimates and confirmed its midterm financial targets. It said reinsurance prices could rise further. (Reporting By Clare Baldwin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)