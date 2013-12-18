LONDON Dec 18 The cost to insurers of
catastrophes almost halved to some $44 billion this year,
despite a doubling in deaths caused by events such as Typhoon
Haiyan, Swiss Re said on Wednesday.
Haiyan was the event causing the highest loss of life this
year, resulting in the death of more than 7,000 from some of the
strongest winds ever recorded when it struck the Philippines in
November.
But Swiss Re noted the bill for insurers was likely to be
low because few of those affected had cover.
The company said the total loss of life in 2013 from
disasters rose to around 25,000 from 14,000 a year earlier.
Yet the cost of damage dropped to $130 billion from $196
billion, while insured losses - the cost to insurers from claims
- was estimated at $44 billion, down from $81 billion.
Events such as the flooding in eastern Europe during June -
the second-most expensive fresh-water flood event on the
insurer's records - caused most of the financial impact,
particularly in terms of the insured loss.
Damage from the European floods is estimated to have reached
$18 billion, with insured losses at around $4 billion.
Europe also experienced extreme weather events such as
hailstorms which hit France and Germany in July and the storms
and tidal surges which lashed northern Europe during November
and December.
Floods in Alberta, Canada during June caused insured losses
of around $2 billion, the insurer said.