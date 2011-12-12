ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss Re on Monday said Chief Executive Stefan Lippe will take early retirement, effective on an as-yet undetermined date next year.

In a statement, Lippe cited the turnaround of the Zurich-based reinsurer as the appropriate time to step down.

"The board of directors very much regrets Stefan Lippe's decision to retire early after almost three decades at Swiss Re," Swiss Re chairman Walter Kielholz said in a statement. A successor will be appointed "soon," Swiss Re said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)