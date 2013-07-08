* Sees industry losses of $3.5-$4.5 bln, far below some
forecasts
* Swiss Re estimates own hit of $300 mln for floods
* No threat to earnings, dividend from claim burden -
analyst
* Munich Re to forecast industry losses on Tuesday
* Shares rise 1.5 pct
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, July 8 Floods in central Europe last
month may cost insurance companies $3.5-4.5 billion, only half
of one previous estimate but more than was paid out for the last
major washout in 2002, the world's second biggest reinsurer said
on Monday.
The forecast from Swiss Re compares to an earlier
warning from a damage modelling agency that losses could top $8
billion. That, and its estimate of a $300 million hit for its
own results, saw shares in Swiss Re and some other sector firms
rise.
The flooding in early June forced Czech soldiers to erect
metal barriers and pile up sandbags to protect Prague's historic
centre after days of heavy rains swelled rivers and forced
evacuations from low-laying areas.
Emergency workers, soldiers and volunteers worked
desperately to shore up flood defences in towns along the Danube
and Elbe rivers as the high water moved downstream in the
following days, with Germany among the worst-hit.
German insurance trade body GDV last week estimated the
country's insurers could face damage claims of nearly 2 billion
euros ($2.57 billion), slightly ahead of the 1.8 billion cost
seen in the Elbe floods a decade ago.
Floods which drowned Prague's historic Old Town and other
cities in water in 2002 cost insurers around $3.4 billion.
The world's biggest reinsurer, Munich Re, is due
to publish its estimate of insurance industry and economic
losses on Tuesday, in an overview of natural catastrophes in the
first half of the year.
It will release a figure for its own share of the losses
from the floods, which also hit towns in Austria, Hungary,
Poland and Slovakia, with second quarter earnings data on Aug.
6.
Swiss Re said steps such as the mobile flood barriers used
in Prague had helped spare many regions from substantial losses.
"Thanks to timely prevention measures, large areas have been
saved from flooding," said Swiss Re's Group Chief Underwriting
Officer Matthias Weber.
$8 BILLION
Reinsurers like Hannover, Munich Re and Swiss Re
help insurance company customers cover the cost of major damage
claims like hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of
the premium.
Earlier forecasts had resulted in far higher loss estimates,
though industry observers caution that there are differences in
what is included in the estimate, for example indirect costs
such as relocation lodging or business interruption.
Catastrophe modelling firm AIR Worldwide had said insurance
claims for flood damage in Germany alone may be as much as $8
billion.
Credit rating agency Fitch had put losses at up to 3 billion
euros ($3.85 billion) in Germany, while Insurance broker Willis
estimated claims of 4 billion euros in Europe.
Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz, has pencilled
in claims of 500 million euros from the floods across Europe,
before passing on some costs to reinsurers.
Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann said the claims burden
would pose little threat to Swiss Re's earnings and ability to
pay a high dividend.
"This first major natural catastrophe loss event will impact
second quarter results but year-to-date natural catastrophe
claims remain well below budget having experienced virtually
nothing in the first quarter," Schuermann said.
Shares in Swiss Re were trading up 1.2 percent at 71.10
Swiss francs by 0950 GMT, while the STOXX Europe 600 insurance
index rose 1.9 percent.
Munich Re shares rose 2.4 percent.
Swiss Re reported a 21 percent rise in profit in the first
quarter, driven by a rise in premium and fee income, low
catastrophe losses and the expiry of a quota share agreement
with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.