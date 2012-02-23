* Year profit $2.6 billion, vs forecast $1.79 billion
* Dividend 3 Swiss francs, up from 2.75 francs
* Average price rise for January renewal 4 percent
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss Re tripled
its profit in 2011 despite unusually severe natural disasters,
and said it was raising its dividend and the current year had
started well with a rise in prices.
Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer by market
capitalisation, said renewal prices with insurance company
clients had, on average, risen 4 percent in January, compared
with the 2 percent seen by larger rival Munich Re.
"We expect to see prices continuing to firm in the course of
2012," chief financial officer George Quinn said on Thursday.
Swiss Re recorded a full-year profit of $ 2.63 billion,
compared with an estimate of $1.79 billion in a Reuters poll and
after an $863 million profit in 2010.
Profit was helped by a good investment result, a low tax
rate due to corporate restructuring, a rise of nearly 11 percent
in property and casualty premium income, and a release of $1.3
billion of reserves.
Asset management saw a 5.1 percent return on investments.
"The result was exceptional and not one I would expect asset
management to repeat in 2012," said Quinn. He also said the
group would likely not be able to benefit from the exceptionally
low 2011 tax rate this year.
Swiss Re will consider a special dividend at the end of 2012
if it does not deploy it to other uses, such as for growing its
core reinsurance business, Quinn said.
The company has already paid back a convertible loan it had
to take from Warren Buffett after risky bets soured during the
financial crisis and also achieved its goal of reclaiming its
former good credit rating.
Last year proved one of the costliest for insurers due, in
part, to catastrophes in Japan and New Zealand.ID:nL5E7K834V]
The Zurich-based firm recorded natural catastrophe claims of
$3.5 billlion -- nearly three times what it expected. The bill
from floods in Thailand, which hit suppliers to companies like
Toyota, hit $680 million and the Japanese earthquake at
$1.19 billion.
At the end of last year the firm had minimal exposure to
euro zone peripheral sovereign debt, which has proved a headache
for some of Swiss Re's competitors.
Reporting by Catherine Bosley